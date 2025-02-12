Man found dead in Tripunithura: Friend taken into custody
Kochi: A man was found dead in Eroor, Tripunithura on Wednesday. The deceased is identified as Eroor Perikad Sanal (43), also known as Thampi.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder resulted from an argument during a drinking session. One of Sanal's friend has been taken into police custody in connection with the incident, while another is absconding.
Police arrived at the scene around 2 am today, after receving information about a conflict, and found Sanal's body. Sanal's face was completely covered in mud and police suspect he may have been pushed into a ditch.
