Kozhikode: A sales executive in Kozhikode was kidnapped on Monday and brutally assaulted by his company owner and accomplices. Omassery native Shabeer Ali Purayil (34), who was later found abandoned in the street on Tuesday, is receiving treatment from Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. He has filed a complaint at Koduvally Police Station.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when his company owner invited him over for lunch. He was then taken to a resort in Kodenchery and was later joined by a team, who began to assault him brutally. Later, he was shifted to a house in Thamarassery where they continued to beat him. As the house owner noticed the situation, he was blindfolded and moved to Wayanad.

"He was assaulted throughout the trip and even after reaching Wayanad. They removed his dress and beat him up and spread chillies on his wounds. They samshed his head using a water-filled flask," Shabeer Ali's wife Shahana told Onmanorama.

Shabeer was a sales manager at a distribution agency that sold a particular brand of 'puttu podi'. But three months back, he was demoted as sales executive. His wife alleges that the company owner was seeking vengeance against her husband for losing a business.

"My husband's company lost their business with a wholesale shop at Ramanattukara. Shabeer connected the shop directly with the manufacturing company. This provoked the company owner and was the main reason for his revenge and demotion. Around seven or eight staff from the company also joined the team to assault him", Shahana said.

After abandoning Shabeer near Thamassery town, the company owner called his brother and informed him about what they did. Shabeer was taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

Shabeer's family allege that the police did not record his statement or register a case. "We filed a complaint late Tuesday night. They called us by Wednesday evening. Nothing else happened," they said.

The Koduvally Police stated that they have initiated an inquiry. "The inquiry is ongoing, and only after that can we register a case", the police said.