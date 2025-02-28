Despite three months of commercial operations, Vizhinjam Port has yet to receive approval for an Integrated Check Post (ICP). The ICP is essential for facilitating international passenger and cargo traffic.

The Bureau of Immigration, under the Union Home Ministry, decides whether to grant ICP status. This designation is crucial for generating revenue beyond transshipment operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the check post is approved, crew members from arriving ships will be able to enter the mainland for crew changes, which would require hotel accommodations and taxi services. The presence of a nearby aerodrome further strengthens the case for an ICP.

During COVID-19, special permission was granted for crew changes at Vizhinjam, generating approximately ₹20 crore for the state government. Currently, ship crew members are allowed to enter the mainland only in emergency situations, primarily for health check-ups and related needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the three months since operations began, 184 ships have called at Vizhinjam. However, the state has only received its share of GST revenue, as import and export operations have yet to begin. The lack of ICP status has also hindered the launch of cargo operations. Port authorities submitted an application for ICP approval as early as December 3, when commercial operations commenced.

Another major hurdle is inadequate road connectivity. While authorities plan to move cargo temporarily via the National Highway Service Road, this solution remains stalled due to delays in obtaining permission from the National Highway Authority of India.

ADVERTISEMENT

GST revenue from Vizhinjam Port

The total GST revenue generated from Vizhinjam Port stands at ₹462 crore. Of this, ₹31 crore was collected from visiting ships, while ₹431 crore came from the import of various equipment, including cranes for the port.