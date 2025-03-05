Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala will witness its hottest days from March 5 to 7, with temperatures crossing 38 degrees Celsius in several places. According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius in Thrissur and Palakkad districts. The Met Department has issued a yellow alert in 11 districts until Friday, March 7.



Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts will record a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Alappuzha and Malappuram districts are likely to record the highest temperature of 36 degrees Celsius in the next three days.

According to the IMD, hot and humid weather is likely over these 11 districts, except in hilly areas. No warning has been issued for Wayanad, Idukki, and Thiruvananthapuram districts.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority has issued a public health advisory urging people to stay safe in adverse weather conditions. People have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid direct exposure to sunlight from 11 am to 3 pm.

Districts placed under yellow alert and maximum temperature

Palakkad, Thrissur – 38°C

Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod – 37°C

Alappuzha and Malappuram -36°C

Isolated rainfall in 9 districts

Though several places across the state received isolated rainfall, mercury levels have risen since February. According to the IMD forecast, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts are likely to receive light rainfall until Friday.