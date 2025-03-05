Thiruvananthapuram: Around ten passengers were injured after a KSRTC bus and a private bus collided head-on at the flyover in Thampanoor on Wednesday morning. The accident took place at around 9.30 am. The KSRTC bus was headed to East Fort, and the private bus was going to Pappanamcode. The front part of the bus was mangled in the accident, and the glass came off the chassis.

"We have received information about the incident and have dispatched a team to the site. Details regarding the injured are yet to be confirmed," an official from the KSRTC control room told Onmanorama.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals. The flyover is a narrow and accident-prone stretch, often experiencing heavy traffic congestion, especially during peak hours in the morning and afternoon.