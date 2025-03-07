Thiruvananthapuram: Four students from the College of Engineering Trivandrum (CET) tested positive for chickenpox on Friday. As a precautionary measure, the college has shifted to online classes till March 15.

"It was reported to us that four students from the main men's hostel, the ladies' hostel, and an off-campus hostel showed symptoms. We confirmed the case of one student in person, while the other three, who had already left for their hometowns, were confirmed over phone call," said Subhash, health supervisor. "As chickenpox is an airborne disease, the college has been shut down as a precautionary measure," he added.

The college has asked both on-campus hostel students and private hostellers to vacate by around 12 noon. Students are restricted from entering the campus until March 15, according to an official notice from CET.