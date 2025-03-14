Thrissur: The SFI (Students' Federation of India) state leadership has criticized its local leadership regarding the seizure of cannabis from the Kalamassery Government Polytechnic College hostel.

Addressing the media on Friday, SFI state secretary PS Sanjeev stated that there was negligence on the part of an SFI worker and promised that appropriate action would be taken. He also mentioned that the SFI worker involved is willing to undergo a medical examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The next course of action will be decided only after hearing the SFI worker’s version of events," Sanjeev added.

He also questioned why discussions were not being held about the fact that 2 kg of cannabis was seized from a room belonging to a KSU (Kerala Students Union) activist.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The KSU leadership should respond to this matter. The activist made contradictory statements after securing bail in the case," he said.

Sanjeev demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident and called for immediate action to trace the source of the seized drugs.