Malayalam lyricist Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passes away
Kochi: Veteran Malayalam lyricist, poet, and scriptwriter Mankombu Gopalakrishnan passed away here on Monday. He had suffered a heart attack last week and was undergoing treatment at Medical Trust Hospital.
Gopalakrishnan wrote over 700 songs for around 200 Malayalam films. Some of his popular songs include 'naadanpaattinte madisheela,' 'ilanmanjil kulimayoru,' and 'ashadamaasam.'
In addition to his lyricist work, he wrote the story, screenplay and dialogue for more than 10 Malayalam films.
