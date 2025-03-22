Thrissur: The Kunnamkulam police on Saturday arrested the main accused in the murder of a man booked in multiple criminal cases at Perumpilavu here. According to police, Lishoy, a key member of a drug racket, hacked Akshay alias Koothan to death on Friday night.

Lishoy, who was named as the prime accused, was taken into custody from the premises of his residence on Saturday morning. Police also arrested two others—Nikhil and Akash, both residents of Perumpilavu—in connection with the case. Meanwhile, Badusha, a Guruvayur native and one of the accused, sustained injuries while attacking Akshay. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thrissur.

The incident occurred around 8.30 pm on Friday night at Aalthara Nalucent Colony, Perumpilavu. Reports suggest that Akshay’s plan to attack Lishoy with a machete backfired, leading to his murder. The deceased had reportedly arrived at Lishoy’s house along with his wife when Lishoy and Badusha attacked him. Witnessing the assault, Akshay's wife ran to a neighbouring house for help.

Akshay, Lishoy, and Badusha were known to be friends and associates in drug trade. According to police, the initial investigation suggests that a dispute over ganja trade triggered the clash and subsequent murder.