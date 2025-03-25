Thamarassery: A KSRTC Swift bus rammed into people picking mangoes from a broken tree branch on the roadside on Tuesday, injuring three. One of them is reported to be in critical condition. The accident occurred around 5 am near Ambayathode on National Highway 766, close to Thamarassery.



The injured were collecting mangoes that had fallen from a broken tree branch when the speeding bus ploughed into them. The injured have been identified as Gafoor (53) from Aramukku, Thamarassery; Bibeesh (40) from Perumanna, Kozhikode; and Satheesh Kumar (42) from Edavannappara. They were given first aid at Thamarassery Taluk Hospital before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital. Gafoor’s condition is critical.

Bibeesh and Satheesh had stopped their scooter and car, respectively, to collect mangoes when the accident happened. Local residents and fellow passengers rushed to their aid. The KSRTC Swift bus was en route from Bengaluru to Kozhikode. Following the incident, traffic was disrupted for a short period. Thamarassery police arrived at the scene and managed the situation.





