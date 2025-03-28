Thiruvananthapuram: A day after its theatrical release, Mohanlal’s 'Empuraan' directed by Prithviraj landed in controversy as Sangh Parivar activists accused the movie of promoting an anti-Hindu ideology. Sangh Parivar and RSS activists have also called for a boycott of the film, terming it propaganda against Hindus.

Responding to the row, the BJP core committee observed the lapses on the part of RSS nominees in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Party state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar hinted at possible action against party nominees in the CBFC. However, former BJP president K Surendran clarified that no BJP nominees are part of the CBFC.

Despite continued criticism of the movie in cyberspace by Sangh Parivar and RSS supporters, Rajeev Chandrasekhar dismissed the calls for a hate campaign against it. According to Manorama News, the BJP core committee decided to consider the movie purely as an art form and urged party members to withdraw from the boycott campaign.

Chandrasekhar stated that while he is friends with Mohanlal, he does not endorse the film's content. He added that he solely supports the movie because of his friendship with the actor.

Sangh Parivar activists alleged that the film criticise right wing politics as villanious and portrays the Gujarat riots and Godhra violence in a manner sympathetic to Muslims. The right-wing outfits have launched a boycott campaign against the movie over these observations. RSS and Sangh Parivar activists, as well as supporters, have started sharing screenshots of their cancelled tickets on social media as part of the protest.

Murali Gopy dismisses controversy

Murali Gopy, script writer of the movie, dismissed the controversy, saying everyone has the right to interpret the film in their way.

"I will keep total silence on the controversy. Let them fight it out. Everyone has the right to interpret the film in their way," Gopy told PTI.

Gopy said the film mentions India's social and political background, and some people have expressed their views against it, while others have accepted it. "Let them interpret it. I will keep mum," he said.

"The Left is non-existent now. They are there on the extreme right," he claimed.

Responding to the row, Minister for Films and Cultural Affairs Saji Cheriyan stated that creative freedom of filmmakers should be respected.

Empuraan', which had its worldwide release on Thursday, had 4,500 shows in 746 screens in Kerala alone on the opening day.