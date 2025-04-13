Kollam: Days after a video showing him apologising to a woman went viral on social media, former government pleader PG Manu was found hanging at his rented house at Anandavalleeswaram in Kollam on Sunday.

Manu, accused of raping a client multiple times, was released on bail. He was accused of assaulting another woman during his bail period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, visuals of Manu, who went to the complainant's house with his family, apologising to the woman had emerged.

As per the complaint by the first survivor, Manu had sexually assaulted her when she approached him seeking legal consultation for a case she filed in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complaint said he raped her on October 9, 2023. She had gone to his office after he called her on the pretext of discussing the case. He assaulted her twice again, on October 24 and 29, 2023, besides shooting private photos and videos of her on his phone.

Manu was charged with sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides sections of the Information Technology Act. He resigned as the government pleader when the case was filed against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before he surrendered to the police, he evaded arrest for more than 60 days. He was out on bail after spending only 50 days in jail.