Thiruvananthapuram: Kottarakkara in Kollam district has recorded the state's highest Ultraviolet (UV) Index of 11. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a red alert. Other regions also reported dangerously high levels: Konni in Pathanamthitta and Munnar in Idukki recorded UV Index levels 10, while Chengannur in Alappuzha saw a reading of 9. Changanassery in Kottayam followed closely with a UV index of 8.

Also Read How Kerala collects data on UV levels every 15m and issues alerts on sun exposure

The UV Index is grouped into five categories, each with a color code. Values 0-2 are classified as Low (green); 3-5 as Moderate (yellow); 6-7 as High (orange); 8-10 as Very High (red); and 11+ as Extreme (violet).

ADVERTISEMENT

KSDMA provides real-time updates from the 14 monitoring stations established across Kerala.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to sunburn, skin conditions, eye damage, and other serious health issues. The public is advised to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 10 am and 3 pm, when UV levels peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Outdoor workers, fishermen, transport workers, bikers, tourists, and individuals with skin or eye diseases, cancer, or weakened immunity are particularly vulnerable and should take extra precautions. The KSDMA recommends using hats, umbrellas, sunglasses, and full-body cotton clothing when venturing out during the day. Resting in shaded areas during travel breaks is also advised.

UV index levels tend to be higher in mountainous and tropical areas, especially in the absence of cloud cover. Reflections from water bodies and sand can also intensify exposure.