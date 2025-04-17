Ernakulam: Actor Shine Tom Chacko was seen fleeing his hotel room in Kaloor, Kochi, on Wednesday night during a police check. CCTV footage shows the actor, who was recently acquitted in a 2015 narcotics case, jumping out of a window as officers from the DANSAF team knocked on his door.

The police were conducting a raid based on a tip-off about a drug peddler staying at the hotel. Upon checking the guest register, they discovered that Shine had checked in, raising suspicion due to his past involvement in a drug case.

"The door remained unopened despite repeated knocks. When it was finally opened by another person inside, Shine jumped out through the window," a senior police officer said. "We searched both the room and his person, but nothing illegal was found."

No case has been registered in connection with the incident.

This development comes in the wake of actress Vincy Aloshious publicly accusing Shine Tom Chacko of misbehaving with her while allegedly under the influence of drugs during the shoot of the film Soothravakyam.

Shine was recently acquitted by the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court in a 2015 drug case, with the court citing procedural lapses by the police in handling the seizure and arrest.