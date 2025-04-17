Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commission Vizhinjam International Seaport on May 2. The Prime Minister’s office has informed the state government and the port authorities in an official communique.

The ceremony will take place at 11 am on May 2, reported Manorama News.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the trial run of the port on July 12, 2024. Following this, the port started its commercial operations in December, 2024.

The formal inauguration was delayed as the state government was awaiting a response from the Prime Minister’s Office. Following the trial run, the state government had announced that the commissioning would take place once the Prime Minister finalised the date. To date, over 250 vessels have arrived at the port.

On April 9 this year, the port welcomed the world’s largest eco-friendly container ship, MSC Turkiye. In March, the Union Environment Ministry had given environment clearance for the construction of the next two phases of the port.

Developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group, the port was constructed under a public-private partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 8,867 crore.