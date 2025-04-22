Kochi: A man from Kochi in Kerala, was among the 26 people killed in the terrorist attack that shook Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday. The deceased, N Ramachandran, a resident of Edappally, was on vacation with his family.

Ramachandran's wife, Sheela, their daughter Ammu and her children are reportedly safe. They had travelled to Kashmir via Hyderabad on Monday morning. According to reports, Ammu informed relatives about her father's death.

Ernakulam District Collector N S K Umesh told Onmanorama that the district administration was attempting to contact Ramachandran's family.

At least 26 people were killed and several others injured after gunmen opened fire on tourists in the popular Baisaran meadow, also known as 'mini Switzerland' in Pahalgam. The area was bustling with tourists enjoying pony rides, picnics and food stalls when the gunmen struck.