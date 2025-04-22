Kottayam: In a chilling case of double murder, an elderly couple were found hacked to death in their residence at Thiruvathukal on Tuesday morning. The victims have been identified as T K Vijayakumar (71), owner of the Indraprastham auditorium in Kottayam, and his wife Meera (65).



According to police, the couple were killed with an axe, which was recovered from the scene. In a development that has raised suspicions of an attempt to destroy evidence, the digital video recorder (DVR) containing CCTV footage from the house has gone missing.

Kottayam District Police Chief Shahul Hameed said the crime was premeditated and driven by personal enmity. “The accused harboured a grudge and had come prepared. He scaled the compound wall and took an axe from the outhouse to commit the murder,” he said.

Although the intruder had brought a grinding stone, seemingly to break open the main door, it was not used. “We suspect he managed to open the door using a screwdriver,” Hameed added. The house’s remote-controlled gate was found closed, as confirmed by the housemaid who first discovered the bodies.

Police have completed the inquest procedures, and a forensic team along with a dog squad has examined the crime scene.

Amit, a migrant labourer who had previously worked at the couple’s residence and was dismissed over a theft allegation, was brought in for questioning. "We have him under surveillance, but it is too early to confirm if he is a suspect," a senior police official said.