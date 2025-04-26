The Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala has secured the fourth position in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) Asia rankings 2025. The University is the only one from Kerala to feature in the list of top 25 universities, state Higher Education minister Dr R Bindu informed in an X post on Saturday.

The University has also been ranked in the 140th position in the list of universities in Asia.

According to Dr Bindu, 853 universities in Asia were considered for the ranking on the basis of their research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The Mahatma Gandhi University has continuously excelled in THE rankings, the minister added.

The Higher Education Minister said that the state government is creating an environment conducive for global higher education in the state.