Thrissur: An explosive was hurled in front of the residence of Kerala’s BJP Vice President Sobha Surendran in Ayyanthole here on Friday. According to the police, four individuals on a motorcycle were behind the attack, which took place around 10.30 pm.

Sobha Surendran said she woke up after hearing the explosion outside her house. The vehicle used by the assailants has not yet been identified, as the road is frequently used by many vehicles. She urged the police to identify the culprits and investigate the motive behind the blast. She added that the family living in the house targeted in the attack has no political affiliations and questioned how such an incident could occur under the watch of the police.

Meanwhile, BJP Thrissur district president Justin Jacob demanded a thorough investigation into the incident. He said the party viewed the attack with utmost seriousness and expected the police to uncover the truth. He added that the party would pursue the matter with a firm stance.