Pathanamthitta/Thiruvananthapuram: The Pathanamthitta police on Sunday took a 20-year-old student, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, into custody for allegedly attempting to write the NEET UG 2025 examination with a forged hall ticket.

The incident happened at GVHSS, Thykkavu, an authorised examination centre in Pathanamthitta. According to police, the admit card carried the name 'Jithu'—the student in custody—in the main section, but the self-declaration portion bore the details of another candidate, Abhiram, who was officially assigned a centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Invigilators flagged the mismatch just before the exam commenced. Further verification confirmed that the document had been tampered with using Abhiram’s original hall ticket.

During police interrogation, the student claimed he received the fake hall ticket from an Akshaya centre in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. A female staff member at the centre allegedly sent the document to his mother's phone via WhatsApp, which he printed and brought to the exam venue, said cops.

An official from the Pathanamthitta police station also noted that the hall ticket mentioned Marthoma HSS—a school not listed as a NEET exam centre. The student reportedly realised the correct venue was GVHSS Thykkavu only after reaching the location. Initially dismissed as a printing error, suspicions grew when the self-declaration details were mismatched, leading to a police alert. The questioning of the candidate is underway, and the Akshaya centre staff will also be interrogated.

The NEET UG 2025, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), was held nationwide on Sunday. Thousands of candidates appeared at designated centres across the country.