Thiruvananthapuram: Amid reports on leadership change in the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), the incumbent chief and senior party leader, K Sudhakaran, declared that he would not step down from his position. Speaking to Manorama News on Sunday, the former minister in the AK Antony-led UDF government asserted that he would resign only after throwing the Left Democratic Front (LDF) out of power in Kerala.

“I will step down as KPCC president only after throwing the LDF out of power. This is my politics. I have already communicated this to the leadership,” Sudhakaran said.

According to reports, the High Command is planning to appoint a new KPCC president before the Nilambur bypoll. The party has reportedly shortlisted Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony and Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph for the post.

However, Sudhakaran refused to comment on the potential candidates for the KPCC post. He added that he enjoys the support of both the public and Congress workers. At the same time, he stated that he would accept and follow any decision of the High Command.

The KPCC chief also dismissed reports about his health issues. Listing several recently attended public programmes in Palakkad, Kannur and Kasaragod, he confirmed that he is not suffering from any ailments. An angry Sudhakaran accused the media of spreading false information about leadership change and his health issues.

Sudhakaran also said that AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had held discussions with him.

“If they wanted to remove me from the post, they wouldn’t have met me. Rahul Gandhi greeted me with a hug. I am healthy now and will continue working for the party,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and MP Shashi Tharoor extended support to Sudhakaran and said that he should continue as KPCC chief.

Meanwhile, some posters appeared in Ernakulam district mocking the candidates for the KPCC post.