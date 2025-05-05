2 students drown in Valad check dam in Wayanad
Wayanad: Two students drowned while bathing with friends at a check dam in Valad, near Mananthavady, around 4.30 pm on Monday.
The deceased Kalappurakkal Christy (14) and Vazhaplamkudi Ajin (15) got trapped in the slush while bathing. Their friends raised an alarm and ran to nearby areas for help. Rescue team members from Valad, along with residents, managed to retrieve the boys and rushed them to the hospital. However, doctors declared them brought dead.
Ajin was a student of St Joseph's Higher Secondary School, Kallody, and Christy studied at Fr GKMHS, Kaniyaram.
