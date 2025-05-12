Kochi: The Kozhikode native who was taken into custody by the Harbour Police in Kochi for allegedly making a suspicious call to the Kochi Naval Base is suffering from psychological issues, the police said on Monday. The man in custody has been identified as Mujeeb Rahman, a native of Elathur in Kozhikode.

Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya told the media that Mujeeb has been undergoing treatment for psychological issues since 2021. The office, however, said that a detailed investigation will be conducted into the case registered over the call allegedly made by Mujeeb to the Naval Base seeking to know the location of INS Vikrant, an aircraft carrier in service with the Indian Navy.

Mujeeb, a native of Elathur in Kozhikode, was picked from the northern district by the police on Sunday night. Police sources said he was being questioned by officers from the Intelligence Bureau and Navy apart from the state police.

It is suspected that the Kozhikode native called to the official number of Kochi naval base around 9.15 am on Friday. The caller identified himself as one Raghavan from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The police launched a probe into the incident based on a complaint filed by the Navy. The case was registered on charges of impersonation under Section 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Official Secrets Act. Police sources said he told the investigators that he made the call to the Naval Base following TV reports that the Indian Navy attacked the Karachi Port during the Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to the police, the caller shared a mobile number with the Naval officer who attended the call, but disconnected the call abruptly when more details were sought.