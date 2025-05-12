Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metrological Department has predicted that heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning is likely to lash Kerala till May 14. A yellow alert is sounded in Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur today. Several districts are placed under yellow alert on Tuesday and Wednesday. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Yellow alert in districts

May 12 – Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur

May 13 – Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram

May 14 – Ernakulam, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur

Monsoon to reach Kerala on May 27

On May 10, IMD announced that the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Kerala on May 27, earlier than the usual date of June 1. If the monsoon arrives in Kerala as expected, it will be the earliest onset over the Indian mainland since 2009, when it began on May 23, according to IMD data.

The arrival of the main rain-bearing system over the Indian mainland is officially declared when it reaches Kerala, usually around June 1.

The monsoon typically covers the entire country by July 8. It starts withdrawing from northwest India around September 17 and completes by October 15.