Kalpetta: A woman died and three others were injured after a tent collapsed at a resort in 900 Kandi, Meppadi here on Thursday.

The deceased, Nisma (25), a resident of Akampadam in Nilambur, Malappuram, had gone on a leisure trip to the resort with her friends.

The incident occurred around 2 am at Tent Gram Resorts, 900 Kandi. The tent, constructed using wooden planks and thatched with grass, gave way during heavy rain. The area is located close to a forest region. Authorities have shifted the body to a private medical college in Meppadi for post-mortem examination.