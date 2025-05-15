Woman killed, 3 injured as tent collapses in Wayanad resort
Kalpetta: A woman died and three others were injured after a tent collapsed at a resort in 900 Kandi, Meppadi here on Thursday.
The deceased, Nisma (25), a resident of Akampadam in Nilambur, Malappuram, had gone on a leisure trip to the resort with her friends.
The incident occurred around 2 am at Tent Gram Resorts, 900 Kandi. The tent, constructed using wooden planks and thatched with grass, gave way during heavy rain. The area is located close to a forest region. Authorities have shifted the body to a private medical college in Meppadi for post-mortem examination.
