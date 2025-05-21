Malappuram: The forest department has ramped up efforts to locate the tiger that killed a tapping worker in Kalikavu. Forest Minister AK Saseendran held discussions with officials to assess the progress of the operation.

As part of the efforts, 30 new surveillance cameras have been installed, increasing the total number to 80. Thermal drones are also being used in the search, along with 10 live-streaming cameras, providing real-time visuals to the Rapid Response Team (RRT) members accessible through their mobile phones.

RRT units from Wayanad, Nilambur South, and Nilambur North are deployed in Kalikavu. Additionally, two cages have been set up in the area, according to the department.

The fatal attack occurred on May 17, around 7 am, at Adayakkakundu in Kalikavu. Gafoor was attacked and dragged away by the tiger. Two workers had arrived for tapping when the tiger charged at them. While one managed to escape, Gafoor was mauled and taken by the animal.

Following the incident, locals protested against the Forest Department, demanding immediate capture of the tiger and adequate compensation for Gafoor's family.