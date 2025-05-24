Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed all districts to intensify Covid-19 monitoring in light of rising cases in Southeast Asia. During a meeting with district medical and surveillance officers, George emphasised the need for swift action and vigilant monitoring to curb any potential spread of the virus. The minister revealed that the state recorded 273 Covid-19 cases in May, with Kottayam reporting the highest number at 82, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 73, Ernakulam 49, Pathanamthitta 30, and Thrissur 26.

George highlighted the critical role of early detection and self-care in preventing the spread of infection. She advised those experiencing symptoms such as cough, sore throat, or breathing difficulties to wear masks. Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with underlying health conditions, are urged to wear masks in public spaces and during travel. Masks remain mandatory within hospital premises, and health workers are required to wear them at all times. The public has also been advised to avoid non-essential hospital visits.