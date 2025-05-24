Pathanamthitta: The Pathanamthitta Additional Sessions Court on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment along with an additional eight years of rigorous imprisonment for burning alive a 17-year-old girl.

The court found Sajin, of Thekkumparambil house in Kallelimukku, Kadammanitta, guilty of murdering 17-year-old Sarika, daughter of Shashi, a native of Naranganam.

Delivering the judgement, Judge GP Jayakrishnan slapped life imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh for Sajin. Additionally, the court sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a ₹1 lakh fine under IPC Section 326(B), and another one year of rigorous imprisonment and ₹1 lakh fine under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The court ruled that all sentences shall run concurrently. In case the fine is not paid, the convict must undergo an additional three years and three months of imprisonment.

The incident pertaining to the case happened on July 14, 2017. The victim and the accused were reportedly in a relationship. Following a sudden dispute, the accused decided to commit the act. While Sarika was at her Uncle's house, Sajin blocked her and poured petrol from a bottle he was carrying onto her head, and then used a candle lit near the door to set her ablaze.

Sarika sustained critical burns and was rushed to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, then to Kottayam Medical College, and finally airlifted to a private hospital in Coimbatore, where she passed away on July 22.

The victim's dying declaration and the burn injuries sustained by the accused were key pieces of evidence during the trial. Although the victim's uncle, an eyewitness to the crime, passed away before the proceedings began, the testimonies of others who saw the accused fleeing the scene proved decisive.

B Anil, then CI of Kozhencherry and now DYSP of the Narcotics Cell, arrested the accused. He completed the initial investigation and submitted the first chargesheet. The supplementary chargesheet was filed by CI CK Manoj, who was then the inspector at Aranmula station. Public Prosecutor Adv Harishankar Prasad represented the prosecution in court.