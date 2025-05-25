Wayanad: A tribal man returning home was attacked by an elephant late Saturday, according to field staff from the Scheduled Tribe Department. Lakshmanan (54), a native of Tirunelli and resident of Panavally village, sustained minor injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady.

The incident happened on Saturday night while Lakshmanan was returning home after attending a marriage function. He was attacked by the elephant on the way and was left unconscious throughout the night. He managed to reach home in a weakened state by around 6 am on Sunday, and his family rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital.

Hospital authorities said that Lakshmanan's condition is stable. However, he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for a CT scan, as the scanning facility at Wayanad Medical College has been non-functional for some time.