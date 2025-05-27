Kozhikode: Eid al-Adha will be celebrated in Kerala on June 7. Since the new moon was not sighted on Tuesday, the 30th day of Dhu al-Qi'dah will be observed on May 28, making the 1st of Dhul-Hijjah on May 29. Arafah Day will fall on June 6.

This was announced by Qazis Sayyid Muhammed Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, President of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama; Prof. K Aliikutty Musliyar, General Secretary of Samastha; Sayyid Abbasali Shihab Thangal, Naib of Panakkad Sayyid Swadiq Ali Shihab Thangal; and the Kozhikode Qazis Sayyid Muhammed Koya Jamalullaili Thangal and Sayyid Nasar Hayy Shihab Thangal Panakkad.

Eid al-Adha, which commemorates sacrifice, is celebrated by Muslims the day after Arafah Day, which marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage. The 10th day of the month of Dhul Hijjah marks the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage and the beginning of Eid al-Adha.