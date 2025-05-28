The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) under the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has recommended the Kozhikode-Wayanad twin tunnel project for environmental clearance, subject to specific conditions. The decision was made during the committee meeting held on May 14 and 15, 2025.

The EAC noted that the proposal had already received a recommendation from the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) of Kerala.

The project involves the construction of a twin-tube unidirectional tunnel road with a four-lane approach road, providing direct connectivity between Anakkampoyil, Kalladi, and Meppadi in the Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. It is expected to ease the severe traffic congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat section of National Highway 766.

Earlier, on May 4, the project had faced a significant setback after the EAC deferred the final environmental clearance. The committee had expressed concerns over the lack of clarity regarding landslide mitigation measures during both construction and operational phases. It also instructed the Kerala government to furnish detailed geological and environmental impact assessment reports.

Estimated to cost ₹2,043.74 crore, the 8.753-km tunnel has attracted opposition from environmental groups, particularly the Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithy. The group has raised ecological concerns and campaigned against the project, warning of potential environmental degradation in the sensitive Western Ghats region.