Arrest of Kesari Chief Editor N R Madhu registered for remarks against rapper Vedan
Kollam: The arrest of Kesari Chief Editor N R Madhu was recorded on Friday for his remarks against rapper Hirandas Murali, popularly known as Vedan.
Madhu appeared at the East Kallada police station and was released on station bail. He was charged under Section 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of CPM East Kallada Local Secretary Velayudhan.
Madhu had claimed that Vedan's songs promoted caste terrorism.
