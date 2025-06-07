Thiruvananthapuram: Four individuals, including three women employees of an imitation jewellery store, have been booked by the Museum Police for allegedly cheating Diya Krishna, daughter of Malayalam actor and BJP leader Krishna Kumar G, of ₹69 lakh. The accused have also filed a counter-complaint against the actor, his wife, and four daughters, accusing them of abduction and forceful money transfers.



The first FIR was registered on June 3 based on a complaint filed by Krishna Kumar, who alleged that his daughter was defrauded by employees of her own store, ‘Oh By Ozy’, located near Christ Nagar School, Kowdiar.

According to the complaint, the accused — identified as Vineetha, Divya, Radhakumar, and Vineetha’s husband Adarsh — allegedly began diverting customer payments from July 2024 by replacing the firm's official QR code with their personal GPay QR codes.

“They gained her trust and, with the intent of unlawful profit, diverted payments from customers by using their personal QR codes,” the FIR states. On May 31, 2025, Adarsh, the husband of the first accused, allegedly called the complainant and issued threats over the phone. Over the course of a year, Diya was allegedly defrauded of a total of ₹69 lakh, the complaint says.

"When we discovered the fraud, we confronted the employees. They had siphoned off nearly ₹69 lakh from Diya’s firm. After we questioned them, they returned around ₹9 lakh. However, the husband of one of the employees later threatened my daughter. That’s when we approached the police," Krishna Kumar told Manorama News. "We also have evidence, including CCTV footage, proving their malpractice. They filed a counter case against us after we lodged our complaint. We also have proof of our interaction with them. There was no force used," he added.

Based on the allegations, the police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, including the following sections: Section 316(4) – Cheating involving substantial value or deceit, Section 318(4) – Misuse of electronic means for financial transactions, Section 351(2) – Criminal intimidation and Section 3(5) – General provisions on fraud-related offences.