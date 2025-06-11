Kasaragod: A vigilance team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, V Unnikrishnan, has uncovered several flaws in the construction of a new swimming pool near Vidyanagar Stadium in Kasaragod. The team inspected both the District Sports Council office and the pool, built at a cost of ₹1.5 crore using HAL's (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds, following a complaint alleging irregularities.

Preliminary inspection revealed substandard mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work. The pool was unusable due to improper construction of the upper portion and violations of safety regulations. The vigilance officials stated that the investigation will continue.

ADVERTISEMENT

After completion, the semi-Olympic sized pool was handed over to the District Aquatic Association. However, a complaint alleging construction defects and the subsequent closure of the facility prompted the vigilance inquiry. The inquiry revealed that despite the completion of construction in December 2023 and transfer to the District Aquatic Association, the pool remained non-operational.

The facility's closure stemmed primarily from frequent electric shocks to users and motor failures. Vigilance officials reported that these incidents were reported to the District Nirmithi Kendra, the pool's constructor. Inspections revealed improper and unsafe electrical wiring. KSEB (Kerala State Electricity Board Ltd.) officials also inspected the pool and, finding serious wiring problems, temporarily cut off the power supply.