Kasaragod: A high-level panel of experts assigned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to inspect the defects in the construction of the national highway in Kerala and submit a report has started its work from Kasaragod district on Wednesday. On the first day, the team examined the first reach from Talapady to Chengala and the Thekkil area on Cherkala – Neeleswaram reach, where a landslide had occurred.

Incidentally, the team carried out its work in a discreet manner to prevent crowds of local people. Media and local body representatives also were kept away. The team members included retired chief scientist at Central Road Research Institute Dr Kishore Kumar, head of the Civil Engineering Department at IIT, Palakkad Dr T K Sudheesh, chief scientist at geo-technical engineering division of CRRI Dr P S Prasad and Tamil Nadu unit director of Geological Survey of India Dr K Aravind.

The experts would be analysing the landslides on the route of the national highway, quality of the work on the road and bridges and risk of danger for travellers and residents nearby. Corrective measures would be implemented after the team submits its report to the authorities of the respective reaches.