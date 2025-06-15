TVM man found dead with slit throat, wife hanging
Thiruvananthapuram: A couple was found dead in their home in Karamana on Sunday. The deceased are Satheesh (55), a contractor, and his wife Bindu (50). Satheesh was found with his throat slit, while Bindu was discovered hanging.
Their bodies were discovered around 9 am by Bindhu's brother, according to ward councillor Karaman Ajith. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.
The family is believed to have been facing financial difficulties. "They had some liabilities in the bank. I'm not sure about the exact amount, but it was a substantial sum," said Ajith.
Karamana Police said they are investigating the case and declined to comment further. The couple is survived by their son Sabith, who works in Dubai.
