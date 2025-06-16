The Information and Public Relations Department has sanctioned a 5 per cent salary hike for the 12-member team that handles Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's website and social media accounts. The social media management is done by a team comprising a team leader, content manager, senior web administrator, social media co-ordinator, content strategist, delivery manager, research fellow, content developer, content aggregator, data repository managers and a computer assistant. The team leader's pay has been hiked from ₹75,000 to ₹78,750. The content manager's pay has been raised from ₹70,000 to ₹73,500.



The staff for handling the Chief Minister's social media accounts were recruited on a temporary basis in May 2022. The initial appointment was for six months. Later, in November 2022, the period was extended for one year, and it was again given an extension for a year in November 2023. The latest extension was issued in November 2024. With the salary hike, the government will spend ₹84.07 lakh every year to run the Kerala Chief Minister's social media team.