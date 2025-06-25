Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday alleged that the country is currently under an undeclared Emergency, accusing the "Sangh Parivar government" of attempting to do away with the Constitution.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan referred to the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1975 as “the darkest chapter in the history of Indian democracy.” The CPM leader pointed out that half a century has passed since the Emergency was declared.

He observed that the imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975, was not a random incident but “the brutal culmination of years of authoritarian tendencies and the erosion of civil liberties in India.”

He also added that the 50th anniversary of the Emergency should be viewed as a warning in light of the present political scenario. “The country is currently going through an undeclared Emergency. If Indira Gandhi abused the Constitution, then today the Sangh Parivar government is trying to do away with it,” he wrote.

Vijayan also remarked that the Emergency must not be seen merely as a historical episode but as a “burning memory of state terror” that continues to resonate. He added that these memories should be preserved to inspire future resistance and passed down to future generations.

Vijayan, who played an active role in resisting the Emergency as a young CPM worker, was imprisoned for 18 months for organising “underground political activities” in Kerala. He had also alleged that he was tortured in police custody during that time.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the BJP, alleging that the country is witnessing an undeclared Emergency under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He claimed that the government was using the observance of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas as a distraction to cover up its administrative shortcomings.

Kharge also said that the BJP and RSS, who once opposed Ambedkar’s Constitution, are now feigning concern for its protection. In response to the BJP’s attacks over the 1975 Emergency, the Congress launched a counter-campaign titled “Undeclared Emergency@11,” pointing to Modi’s eleven years in office.

(With PTI Inputs)