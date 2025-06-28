Aluva/ Ernakulam: An air-conditioned booth, modelled on the lines of an ATM counter, has been set up in front of the Aluva Municipal Hall for the collection and processing of bio-waste. The unit, established by Edayar-based Robobin Enviro Tech in association with the Aluva Municipality, will begin operations in July. The project has been implemented at a cost of ₹20 lakh.

This is the first time in the country that an in-house bio-waste ecosystem modelled after an ATM has been introduced. The booth requires only one cent of land for installation and is designed to operate without emitting any stench.

The decision to establish the booth in front of the Town Hall here follows the success of a similar setup installed in front of the Municipal Office about one and a half years ago. That booth had the capacity to process 50 kg of bio-waste daily.

The new booth is equipped to handle one tonne of bio-waste per day. According to Municipal Chairman M O John, plans are underway to set up similar booths at the municipal bus stand and Thottakkattukara mini-market.

People bringing waste to the booth will be charged a processing fee of ₹7 per kilogram. Of this, 30 per cent will go to the municipality. The biogas generated from the waste will be supplied to BPCL, while the manure and residue with oil content will be handed over to a private firm in Edayar for biodiesel production.

As part of the system, those bringing waste will weigh it on a digital scale, which will display the processing fee. A QR code will then be generated for payment. Once the amount is credited, the disposal hatch will open for waste submission.

There are also plans to collect waste directly from households that are willing to pay an additional fee as vehicle rent.