Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of veteran CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains unchanged, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom on Monday.

Although he is responding to medication, his blood pressure and kidney functions remain critical, the report said.

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has largely stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving member of the group that founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964, following the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.

A lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers’ rights, Achuthanandan served as the state’s chief minister from 2006 to 2011.