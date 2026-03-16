The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-45 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – BH 616697

Second Prize: ₹30 lakh - BL 140050

Third Prize: ₹5 lakh - BM 624132

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20):

0743, 1357, 2580, 2882, 2953, 3023, 4908, 4914, 5922, 5977, 6171, 6258, 6335, 7126, 7409, 7796, 7899, 8573, 8844

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

0632, 0716, 2499, 5486, 8797, 9481

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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0799, 1023, 1624, 1732 1788, 1837, 2515, 2874, 3031, 3210, 3320, 3927, 4313, 4812, 5256, 5870, 6023, 6363, 6633, 7042, 7359, 7598, 7611, 7844, 9031

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0087, 0241, 0336, 0337, 0506, 0566, 0654 0830, 0853, 0866, 0879, 1059, 1658, 1735 1915, 1929, 2012, 2064, 2094, 2189, 2230 2490, 2537, 2710, 2746, 2991, 3005, 3096 3411, 3649, 3735, 3815, 3940, 4049, 4419 4729, 4736, 4760, 4939, 4962, 5091, 5096 5119, 5198, 5535, 5675, 5761, 5916, 5954 5968, 6080, 6235, 6237, 6579, 6730, 6981 7067, 7108, 7237, 7239, 7765, 7885, 8493 8644, 8651, 8680, 8779, 8887, 9066, 9219 9226, 9296, 9416, 9597, 9610, 9936

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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0258, 0267, 0771, 0808, 1020, 1042, 1303, 1318, 1396, 1724, 1783, 1876, 1983, 2057, 2221, 2252, 2409, 2428, 2560, 2897, 3055, 3142, 3169, 3444, 3489, 3571, 3634, 3855, 3857, 4129, 4147, 4157, 4169, 4180, 4181, 4236, 4417, 4428, 4537, 4583, 4605, 4730, 4849, 4995, 5019, 5205, 5273, 5343, 5664, 5779, 5848, 5878, 5897, 6052, 6183, 6295, 6318, 6396, 6469, 6487, 6488, 6606, 6679, 6698, 6701, 6947, 7000, 7410, 7519, 7643, 7670, 7748, 7918, 7958, 7970, 8020, 8029, 8038, 8132, 8238, 8329, 8380, 8499, 8572, 8949, 9016, 9086, 9199, 9389, 9469, 9510, 9526, 9662, 9815

Ninth prize: ₹100

0088, 0091, 0120, 0149, 0181, 0282, 0396, 0412, 0441, 0487, 0524, 0602, 0640, 0665, 0803, 0829, 0992, 1004, 1032, 1086, 1087, 1332, 1349, 1537, 1589, 1606, 1621, 1635, 1817, 1819, 1856, 1872, 1969, 2074, 2211, 2262, 2372, 2383, 2408, 2456, 2467, 2559, 2639, 2877, 2899, 2978, 3033, 3054, 3336, 3347, 3581, 3600, 3706, 3715, 3748, 3751, 3833, 3884, 3910, 4030, 4103, 4133, 4186, 4195, 4368, 4414, 4425, 4520, 4598, 4896, 4921, 4930, 5050, 5054, 5062, 5095, 5251, 5293, 5522, 5541, 5546, 5558, 5574, 5596, 5620, 5621, 5707, 5725, 5775, 5791, 5924, 6012, 6256, 6293, 6409, 6413, 6490, 6587, 6823, 6833, 6894, 6936, 7009, 7012, 7023, 7030, 7119, 7225, 7366, 7445, 7548, 7654, 7686, 7914, 7959, 7965, 7988, 8007, 8037, 8129, 8335, 8344, 8548, 8735, 8907, 9040, 9049, 9054, 9056, 9103, 9128, 9154, 9222, 9545, 9549, 9559, 9587, 9736, 9754, 9805

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Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.