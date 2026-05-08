Kerala lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-51 result today 08/05/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for RE 355123 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-51 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.
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Check complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – RE 355123
(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)
Second prize: ₹30 lakh – RC 104788
Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RF 609705
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Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)
0592, 1816, 2301, 2580, 3756, 4173, 4339, 4622, 5568, 6947, 7173, 7339, 7378, 7517, 7779, 7977, 8461, 9102, 9772
Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)
0239, 0626, 1426, 2215, 2793, 4611
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Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)
0170, 0392, 0408, 0615, 1019, 1529, 1829, 2022, 2272, 3612, 4117, 4682, 4790, 4866, 5450, 5780, 7143, 7560, 7776, 8221, 8851, 9005, 9273, 9474, 9557
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Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)
0209, 0231, 0262, 0295, 0337, 0366, 0454, 0465, 0522, 0634, 0723, 0749, 0788, 0832, 0894, 1122, 1123, 1204, 1318, 1512, 1544, 1663, 1679, 1879, 2010, 2065, 2492, 2682, 2685, 2837, 2884, 3320, 3418, 3477, 3560, 3564, 3593, 3623, 3814, 3878, 3952, 4028, 4394, 4584, 4990, 5168, 5341, 5392, 5457, 5510, 5619, 5839, 5904, 6014, 6398, 6604, 6648, 7463, 7494, 7509, 7526, 7827, 8008, 8333, 8542, 8581, 8866, 8940, 9195, 9206, 9248, 9365, 9371, 9627, 9834, 9966
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Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)
0057, 0187, 0311, 0349, 0405, 0487, 0581, 0657, 0851, 0999, 1044, 1189, 1193, 1424, 1658, 1728, 1811, 1814, 1838, 2084, 2398, 2639, 2756, 2805, 2929, 3271, 3428, 3521, 3620, 3670, 3694, 4149, 4235, 4420, 4493, 4546, 4571, 4590, 4909, 5035, 5055, 5163, 5217, 5491, 5586, 5924, 5992, 6078, 6373, 6559, 6570, 6608, 6667, 6692, 6801, 6812, 6813, 6900, 6901, 6923, 7004, 7052, 7182, 7281, 7433, 7510, 7593, 7963, 7990, 8114, 8130, 8329, 8344, 8399, 8411, 8540, 8781, 8785, 8873, 8892, 8926, 8929, 9071, 9180, 9335, 9453, 9752, 9805, 9884, 9916, 9918, 9945
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Ninth prize: ₹100
0034, 0107, 0152, 0237, 0242, 0388, 0473, 0474, 0533, 0550, 0591, 0640, 0794, 0906, 0909, 0978, 1092, 1178, 1213, 1359, 1413, 1442, 1463, 1498, 1523, 1621, 1682, 1877, 1942, 1945, 2115, 2235, 2316, 2427, 2476, 2479, 2659, 2833, 2947, 3103, 3136, 3255, 3337, 3426, 3530, 3543, 3549, 3596, 3678, 3696, 3717, 3731, 3752, 3768, 4060, 4118, 4253, 4259, 4288, 4305, 4361, 4407, 4445, 4468, 4473, 4556, 4675, 5021, 5038, 5053, 5153, 5258, 5340, 5460, 5468, 5607, 5665, 5703, 5705, 5877, 5899, 5925, 5953, 5961, 6123, 6152, 6193, 6217, 6283, 6295, 6329, 6404, 6494, 6504, 6594, 6993, 7018, 7097, 7107, 7250, 7310, 7417, 7507, 7564, 7573, 7676, 7864, 7953, 7993, 8012, 8034, 8067, 8074, 8115, 8169, 8198, 8296, 8350, 8431, 8449, 8599, 8617, 8628, 8769, 8812, 8865, 8880, 8912, 8970, 9109, 9172, 9188, 9223, 9255, 9312, 9367, 9382, 9458, 9506, 9556, 9698, 9720, 9737, 9836
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-622 result 07.05.2026
Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.