Keralite Tom Aditya elected Mayor of Bristol- Bradley Stoke

Tom Aditya, hailing from Ranni, Kerala, has been elected Mayor of Bristol- Bradley Stoke. Tom, who has been serving as chairman of the Finance Committee, has been a councillor for more than a decade. He currently represents the Bradley Stoke South Ward.

He has previously served as Mayor, Deputy Mayor, and Chairman of the Planning and Environment Committee and was the Chairman of the South Gloucestershire Council’s Community Engagement Forum.

He is the first person of South-Indian origin outside the London metro region to be elected Councillor in the UK, the first South-Indian elected on the Conservative party ticket, and the first person of Indian and Asian heritage to be elected to a civic office in South Gloucestershire. Tom, who has a Master’s degree in Management, started his banking career as a financial advisor in 1995. He moved to the UK and settled at Bradley Stoke, Bristol in 2002.

Tom, son of Thomas Mathew and Gulabi Mathew, lives with his wife, Liny, and children, Abishek, Aleena, Albert, Adona and Alphons.