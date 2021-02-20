Hazare Trophy: Uthappa ton sets up Kerala's win in opener

Bengaluru: A fine hundred by opener Robin Uthappa helped Kerala score a 34-run win over Odisha via VJD method in their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 259 in 45 overs, Uthappa smashed 107 off 85 balls. Uthappa hit 10 fours and four sixes. Kerala were 233/4 in 38.2 overs when rain ended play and were declared winners by VJD method.



Uthappa and Vishnu Vinod began in brisk fashion as the two added 61. Though Vishnu (28) and Sanju Samson (4) fell in quick succession, Uthappa and captain Sachin Baby's 102-run stand for the third wicket tilted the Elite Group C tie in Kerala's favour. Sachin made 40 before he became Saurabh Kanojia's third victim.



Earlier, Odisha openers Gaurav Choudhary and Sandeep Pattnaik put on 119 after Sachin opted to field. Choudhary made 57 off 61 balls, while Pattnaik scored a 75-ball 66.



However, once Choudhary fell to the part-time spin of Sachin, Odisha lost wickets a heap. They were struggling at 176/6 in the 34th over before Karthik Biswal (45 not out) and Debarata Pradhan (27) added 71 to take them to a fighting total.

Pacers S Sreesanth and M D Nidheesh as well as offie Jalaj Saxena scalped two wickets apiece.

Kerala next meet Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Brief scores: Odisha 258/8 in 45 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 66, Gaurav Choudhary 57, Karthik Biswal 45 not out; S Sreesanth 2/41, M D Nidheesh 2/43, Jalaj Saxena 2/43) lost to Kerala 233/4 in 38.2 overs (Robin Uthappa 107, Sachin Baby 40; Saurabh Kanojia 3/43). Kerala won by 34 runs via VJD method.

Points: Kerala 4; Odisha 0.

Note: VJD method is a system of calculating target scores in rain-truncated limited overs cricket matches, devised by Keralite civil engineer V Jayadevan.