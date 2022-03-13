Malayalam
Rishabh Pant smashes fastest Test fifty by an Indian

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 13, 2022 06:58 PM IST
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant smashed seven fours and two sixes en route to his fifty. Photo: AFP/Manjunath Kiran
Topic | Cricket

Bangalore: Wicketkeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Sunday notched up the fastest Test fifty by Indian. The left-hander brought up his half-century off just 28 balls in India's second innings against Sri Lanka on the second day of the second Test.

 

The 24-year-old broke Kapil Dev's record (off 30 balls) scored against Pakistan at Karachi in 1982. He smashed seven fours and two fours in his record knock. Pant eventually fell for a 31-ball 50.

Pant's knock was also the second fastest Test fifty on Indian soil. Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi holds the record for smashing a 26-ball fifty in the 2005 Bengaluru Test.

 

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has the record for the fastest ever Test fifty, which he scored off 21 balls against Australia at Abu Dhabi in 2014. 

