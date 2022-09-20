New batter to take strike even if players cross during catch: ICC

New Delhi: New batters will come in at the striker's end after a catching dismissal even if those in the middle had crossed, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday as it detailed several changes to playing conditions.

Crossing allows an incoming player a little more time to get up to speed and could prove crucial in tight contests in limited-overs cricket.

The ICC's new rule comes into effect on October 1, though the Hundred competition in England has already introduced such a change.

"When a batter is out caught, the new batter will come in at the end the striker was, regardless of whether the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken," the ICC said.

The governing body has also permanently banned the use of saliva to polish the ball. It had temporarily banned the practice to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

It had also clamped down on slow over rates in One-Day Internationals following recommendations by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodians of the game's laws.

As in Twenty20 Internationals, teams failing to bowl their full quota within the stipulated time will have to bring an additional player inside the 30-yard circle for the remainder of the innings.

This rule will come into effect after the conclusion of men's World Cup Super League in 2023.

Regarding run-outs at non-striker's end, the ICC said the playing conditions will follow "the Laws in moving this method of effecting a run out from the 'Unfair Play' section to the 'run out' section."



Earlier, running out a non-striker for backing up too much was considered unfair but such dismissals have often triggered heated debates on spirit of the game with several players such as off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin advocating for it as a fair mode of dismissal.

Among other changes to the Playing Conditions, the ICC said some part of the striker's bat or person has to remain within the pitch and "should they venture beyond that, the umpire will call and signal dead ball."

"Any ball which would force the batter to leave the pitch will also be called 'no ball'," it said.

The apex body also said, "any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl could now result in the umpire awarding five penalty runs to the batting side, in addition to a call of dead ball."

In another change, the practice of bowlers throwing the ball towards striker's end before delivery in an attempt to run-out the batter will not be considered now.