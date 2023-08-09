Prithvi Shaw smashes 244 in English One-Day Cup

Prithvi Shaw smashed a double century in his second match for Northamptonshire in a One-Day Cup fixture at the Country Ground in Northampton, England on Wednesday.

Shaw scored a 153-ball 244, clubbing 11 sixes and 28 boundaries as Northamptonshire posted 415/8 in 50 overs against Somerset.

Shaw, whose Northamptonshire debut the other day had ended in a bizarre fashion after being ruled out hit a wicket on 34, was in terrific form today.

Shaw reached 200 off 129 balls. The List A double ton is also his career best.

Earlier, Shaw had scored 65 off 39 balls in a warm-up inter-team match for Northamptonshire to start his UK stint.

He last played for India on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021, and was part of the squad for the three T20Is at home against New Zealand earlier this year, but didn’t get to play a match.

