KKR name Chameera as replacement for Atkinson

New Delhi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday named Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for England pacer Gus Atkinson for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).



Chameera will join KKR at a reserve price of Rs 50 lakh, the IPL organisers said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan speedster was a part of Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 and 2021 seasons respectively.

He represented Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 season, where he picked up nine wickets from 12 matches.