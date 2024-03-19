Imad Wasim caught smoking in dressing room during PSL final | Video

New Delhi: Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim was caught smoking in the dressing room following his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans at Karachi's National Bank Stadium on Monday.



Imad played a key role in United's third PSL title win. He secured a five-wicket haul to limit Sultans to 159/9 and later contributed with an unbeaten 19 as United scored a two-wicket win off the last ball.

However, shortly after his remarkable performance on the field, Imad stirred up a controversy when he was seen smoking in the team's dressing room during the match.

A video widely circulated on social media shows him smoking a cigarette during the 18th over of the Sultans innings.

Imad was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round exploits as United lifted the PSL trophy after winning the first final they made since 2018.

On the other hand, Sultans, who were playing their fourth consecutive final, finished runners-up for the third successive season. They were crowned champions in 2021 and came second best to Lahore Qalandars in the next two editions.