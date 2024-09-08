KCL: Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Vinod win it for Thrissur Titans

Thiruvananthapuram: Captain Varun Nayanar and Vishnu Vinod combined to power Thrissur Titans past Kochi Blue Tigers by seven wickets by VJD method in a Kerala Cricket League (KCL) match affected by rain here on Sunday.



Chasing a revised target of 136 in 16 overs, Titans romped home with six balls to spare. Nayanar and Vishnu were involved in third-wicket stand of 100 off just 59 balls. Nayanar remained unbeaten on 64 off 38 balls, while Vishnu scored 46 off 33 deliveries.

Vishnu Vinod attempts a big shot. Photo: Special Arrangement

Wicketkeeper Nikhil T's 23-ball 47 lifted Blue Tigers to 130/4 in 16 overs in their innings interrupted by rain.

Brief scores: Kochi Blue Tigers 130/4 in 16 overs (Nikhil T 47; M D Nidheesh 2/25) lost to Thrissur Titans 139/3 in 15 overs (Varun Nayanar 64 not out, Vishnu Vinod 46).